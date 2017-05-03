2017 Small Business Workshop Registration

May is small business month and small businesses are a major economic generator in Detroit and beyond. However, aspiring and current entrepreneurs grapple with how to build, grow and sustain their business. With this in mind, The LEE Group will hold its annual 2017 Small Business Workshop as part of on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 7:30am-1pm, at TechTown, located at 440 Burroughs, located in Detroit’s Midtown-area, in conjunction with Fifth Third Bank and the Michigan Women’s Foundation.

While it’s encouraging to see several number of programs focused on start-ups providing support and resources for those wanting to start a business, there’s always the question of sustainability. According to the SBA, about 50% will make it to its first-year anniversary while Bloomberg has reported nearly 80% will not make to eighteen (18) months. Thus, the challenge is to improve survival rates while providing resources to help a business, not only to have a successful launch, but also have an opportunity for long-term growth.

With over 62,000 small businesses in Detroit, it seems there’s a new business opening frequently these days.

This year’s theme is focused on Business Sustainability. The workshop’s mission is to provide practical advice and counsel to aspiring and existing small businesses experiencing start-up and grown challenges. Onsite resources will be available to assist attendees in overcoming day-to-day business challenges.

Please join us this year as we will have keynote speakers, business experts, panelists share expertise, tips and resources. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions focused on longer-term sustainability and growth–specifically,

1) Knowing your customers and potential customers,

2) Leadership and skills required to get to the next level,

3) Managing your numbers and understanding your business model, and

4) Effectively amplifying your messages in a cost-efficient manner



